Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,319.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,335.78.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,461.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,040.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

TSE QTRH traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.50. 40,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,678. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

