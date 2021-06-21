Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SENEA traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

