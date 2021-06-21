Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 219 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 219 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.83 per share, with a total value of C$13,321.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,198.25.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,199. The company has a market cap of C$62.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.48. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

