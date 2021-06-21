Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 571,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after buying an additional 170,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

