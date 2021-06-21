Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chemed stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.