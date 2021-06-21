Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells 10,469 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,583,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,691. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

