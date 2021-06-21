Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

Shares of CVV stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Monday. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

