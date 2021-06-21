Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $332.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,070,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356,088. The company has a market capitalization of $942.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

