Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 63,889 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $1,346,780.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.85. 888,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

