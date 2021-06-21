Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 158,486 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 1,049,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

