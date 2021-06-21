Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 9,040 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,482,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,801,100.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

LEGH traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

