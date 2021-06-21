Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.84. 175,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Morphic by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Morphic by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

