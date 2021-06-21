Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,517,004.

NOA stock traded up C$2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.81. 381,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,342. The firm has a market cap of C$556.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.01.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.69.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.