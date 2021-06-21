Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 14,328 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of RPTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.57. 9,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,639. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,485,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

