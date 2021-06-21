Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00.

SITE stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

