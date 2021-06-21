Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,496,128.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total transaction of C$1,718,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$2,241,400.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$2.38 on Monday, hitting C$112.29. 146,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,459. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.30. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.55 and a 52-week high of C$116.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.