Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Sells 941 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $37.43. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

