Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WRAP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.53. 734,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,527. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.