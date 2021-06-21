Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $14,363.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,767,690 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

