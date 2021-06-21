Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Installed Building Products worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.