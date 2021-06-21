Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Installed Building Products worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.