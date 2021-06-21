Insula Reaches Market Capitalization of $467,894.60 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Insula coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $467,894.60 and $739.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insula has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00183536 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.75 or 0.00620062 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 974,342 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

