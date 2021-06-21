InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Cap of $18.84 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $3.22 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,713.67 or 0.99549136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,751,647 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars.

