Insureum (ISR) Hits Market Cap of $3.82 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $173,335.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insureum has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

