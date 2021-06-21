Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.66

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.66 and last traded at C$169.12, with a volume of 219788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$166.51.

IFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$163.76.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

