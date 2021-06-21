Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.66

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.66 and last traded at C$169.12, with a volume of 219788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$166.51.
IFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.
The stock has a market cap of C$29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$163.76.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
