Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.95. 771,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

