Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

Intel stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 327,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

