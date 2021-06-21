Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.10.

IPL stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$20.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.50. The company has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

