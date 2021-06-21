Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.98.

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$20.31. 431,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

