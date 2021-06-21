Internet Computer Market Capitalization Tops $4.99 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $279.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.72 or 0.00118148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,625.00 or 0.99546414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

