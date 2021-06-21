Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.83

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 7570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

