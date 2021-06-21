Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $898.00

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $898.00 and last traded at $897.10, with a volume of 6862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $878.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 246.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

