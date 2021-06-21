Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $14.13. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVA. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.28% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

