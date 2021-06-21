Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $14.13. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVA. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
