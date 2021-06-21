Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.91. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 73,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $960.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.