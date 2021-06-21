Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 9.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.