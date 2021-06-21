Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bellway (BWY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bellway (LON: BWY):

6/16/2021 – Bellway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Libertas Partners from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Bellway had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

5/4/2021 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,369 ($44.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,574.70. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

