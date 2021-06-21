Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CMC Materials (CCMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP):

6/9/2021 – CMC Materials is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

6/8/2021 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2021 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – CMC Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $198.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CMC Materials was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/29/2021 – CMC Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

4/26/2021 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $149.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.53. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Get CMC Materials Inc alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.