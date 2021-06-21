Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 21st (ALFVY, ASAZY, ASML, AX, BDRFY, BJRI, BUD, CHE.UN, CLBK, COVTY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 21st:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes remains a major concern. Although, majority of the stores have re-opened after coronavirus-led shutdown traffic are still below pre-outbreak level. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. continues to make investments in gas-related projects, electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. However, PG&E Corp. continues to incur higher uncollectible costs and incremental operating costs. The pandemic has caused the company to incur increased bad debt expenses and contract costs in recent times. PG&E Corp. underperformed the industry in the past six months. It boasts a weak solvency position, which makes us skeptical about the company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations in time.”

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.