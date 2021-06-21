Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $25.69 million and $13,688.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

