Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Raised to $35.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NVTA opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,400. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invitae by 2,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Invitae by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

