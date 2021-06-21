IOST (IOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $311.37 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $311.37 million and $133.30 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00087964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00681820 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

