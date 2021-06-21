IoTeX Trading Down 34.2% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $157.52 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00084959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00663447 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

