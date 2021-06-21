iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.