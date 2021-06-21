iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $64.91

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.91, but opened at $63.29. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 9,053 shares trading hands.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

