IRISnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.87 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $66.75 million and $9.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,023,989,905 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,263,885 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

