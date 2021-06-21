iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37.

