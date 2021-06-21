iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

