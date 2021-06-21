iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 7.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after buying an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 345,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 96,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

