iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.