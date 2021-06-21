iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.99% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,080,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.